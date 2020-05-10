‘Last Dance’ Director Has Telling Comment On Tonight’s Episode

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, is back on the air tonight. If previous comments by the director are any indication, you do not want to miss them.

Episodes No. 1 through No. 6 have all been highly entertaining, covering the first half of Jordan’s career and much of the 1997-98 season, but Episode No. 7 might be the best in the series.

Jason Hehir, director of The Last Dance, told Dan Patrick that he was “shocked” Jordan didn’t pull the plug on some of the topics covered in tonight’s first episode.

“And there’s things in there [Episode 7], there’s language in there that I’m shocked ESPN let us keep in, and there’s behavior in there that I’m shocked Michael let us keep in,” Hehir admitted on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday.

Episode No. 7 will cover some of Jordan’s practice battles, including his infamous fight with Steve Kerr.

“The Steve Kerr thing is only a story that’s told, and he was eager to tell that, and Steve was, too. But this treasure trove of footage that we had from the NBA, what we tackle in Episodes 7 and 8 next week is what it was like to play with Michael, and then what it was like to play against him, in 7 and 8, respectively.

“And the with Michael stuff, man, I don’t know if you would want to practice with Michael Jordan. It would be fun to watch; I don’t know if it would be fun to interact with him during that because he is hard. He wanted to make those harder than any game could possibly be. And in the East back in the ’90s, that meant making it as rough and as mentally grueling as possible,” Hehir told Patrick.

If ESPN had said, “we’re only making a one hour Jordan documentary” tonight’s first hour is the one most people would have wanted to see — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 10, 2020

Episode No. 7 is set to air at 9 p.m. E.T. It’ll be followed by No. 8 at 10 p.m. E.T.