‘Last Dance’ Director Shares New Jordan Photo Before Tonight’s Episode

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance gave us a look into the 1992 Dream Team, the Bulls’ second title, and Michael Jordan’s gambling. Tonight’s episodes offer us even more drama, and one photo of Jordan could give us a hint.

Prior to the release of Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance, director Jason Hehir posted a photo of Jordan. It depicts him with his head thrown back in laughter as he looks at something on the screen.

Needless to say, the photo alone has already cranking up the hype for tonight’s episodes. Nearly all of the comments on Hehir’s post include some combination of the words “Can’t wait.”

The newest episodes are set to include the events of July-August 1993, and the tragic death of Jordan’s father. We will presumably see his semi-retirement and stint in baseball too before the night is done.

Michael Jordan has had some of the best reactions to things in the entire series. Thus far his eye-roll at Isiah Thomas’ apology for not shaking his hand has been the most talked about.

But considering the heavy subject matter that tonight’s episodes should bring, seeing Jordan laugh at anything that hard should be something to look forward to.