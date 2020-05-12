LeBron James-Michael Jordan Mashup Video Is Going Viral Today

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary has reignited the LeBron James or Michael Jordan debate. For most people though, the documentary has just solidified Jordan’s status as the greatest player of all-time.

Several memes have come from The Last Dance, including Jordan laughing at a tablet while watching Gary Payton talk about how he was able to change the 1996 NBA Finals.

Basketball fans decided to edit the video by making Jordan laugh at James calling himself the greatest player of all-time on an episode of More Than An Athlete.

James thought his win over the Golden State Warriors in 2016 made him the best player in NBA history. To be fair, he did comeback from 3-1 series deficit to beat a team that went 73-9 in the regular season.

History can still be rewritten by James, who has a few good years left in him.

What hurts James the most when being compared to Jordan is that he owns a losing record in the NBA Finals. It’s tough to compete with someone who has won every championship series they’ve ever been in.

James might actually be the more complete player. He’s an elite passer, can defend all five positions and has the talent to carry rosters with subpar talent – go check the Cleveland Cavaliers roster in 2007.

Who do you think is the best player of all-time: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?