The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James’ Tweet About Michael Jordan’s Retirement Is Going Viral

LeBron James sits on the bench during a preseason game.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Episode 7 of ESPN’s The Last Dance is focusing on Michael Jordan’s stunning retirement following the 1992-93 NBA season.

Jordan, fresh off three straight NBA championships, retired following the death of his father. He decided to play baseball, joining the White Sox organization.

LeBron James is watching on TV like the rest of us. The Los Angeles Lakers star shared his reaction to Jordan’s decision on Twitter.

“Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age. Just Couldn’t believe it,” he wrote.

Jordan would stay retired until 1995, when he returned with a two-word press release: “I’m back.”

The Chicago Bulls star would go on to lead his team to three more NBA championships.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is airing until 11 p.m. E.T.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.