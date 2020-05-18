LeBron James Used 2 Words To Describe Michael Jordan

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, its airing its final two episodes this evening.

Unsurprisingly, the documentary has re-sparked all of the Jordan vs. LeBron debates. Who is really the greatest player ever?

Tons of people within the NBA world have been sharing their opinions as of late. Former NBA point guard Jason Williams was the latest to do so.

“Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact! UNSTOPPABLE!! If you’re building a basketball player, you’re going to build Lebron‘s body/mind/skillset every time over anyone else who’s ever played the game!!!” he wrote.

Both LeBron and Jordan likely believe they’re the greatest players ever. And that’s probably how they both should feel.

It’s clear there’s a great deal of respect between both players, though.

LeBron had a two-word reaction to seeing Michael Jordan in “The Last Dance.” It sums up Jordan pretty well.

“Motherf–king savage,” LeBron said of Jordan on an Instagram Story.

LeBron has spoke highly of Jordan on multiple occasions. He posted a heartfelt message for the NBA legend after passing him on the all-time scoring list last year.

“THANK YOU M.J!! Still tripping about last night. Couldn’t have in a trillion years thought that would be possible especially knowing where I come from and what I watch him do every single night! Doesn’t make sense to me to be honest. Man it’s CRAZY!! I know you guys think I’m tripping but if you knew me and my friends growing up you’d understand,” he wrote.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.