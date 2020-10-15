Look: LeBron Reveals What He’s Watching After The NBA Finals

LeBron James typically doesn’t weigh in on the Michael Jordan debate, but the latest Instagram Story from the Los Angeles Lakers star suggests he might be open to it.

The Lakers beat the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals last weekend. LeBron won his fourth NBA championship as he led the Los Angeles franchise to its 17th title.

Jordan, of course, has six rings, boasting a 100 percent success rate in the NBA Finals. Most NBA fans consider M.J. to be the G.O.A.T, but LeBron is closing the gap. He’s either No. 2 or No. 1 in the minds of many at this point in his career.

Fresh off his latest championship, LeBron appears to be looking at Jordan for inspiration. The Lakers star revealed that he’s watching The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Jordan and the Bulls, following his title win.

“Back at it doing my homework,” LeBron wrote on his Instagram Story.

LeBron watching The Last Dance after winning his 4th ring 👀 pic.twitter.com/xWjldtBmPx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

Jordan won his six NBA championships with two different three-peats. LeBron will look to win back-to-back championships with the Lakers next season. He won back-to-back titles during his stint in Miami.

Los Angeles, assuming Anthony Davis re-signs in free agency, will head into the 2020-21 season as one of the clear frontrunners.