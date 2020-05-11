The Spun

LeBron Reacts To Michael Jordan Changing His Jersey Number

lebron james looks onto the court during an nba gameLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan wasn’t always No. 23. As highlighted in The Last Dance on Sunday night, he wore No. 45 for a brief period.

The Chicago Bulls star returned from his baseball retirement in 1995. He wore No. 45 on the hardwood when he made his comeback, honoring his late father.

Jordan made the switch back to No. 23 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, though. The Bulls lost Game 1 to Orlando and Magic guard Nick Anderson took some shots at Jordan, saying he didn’t look like the old Michael Jordan”and that “No. 45 doesn’t explode like No. 23 used to.”

So, Jordan went back to No. 23. Usually, NBA players have to put in a special offseason request to change numbers, but Jordan was different.

LeBron James, who wore No. 23 for much of his career, shared his reaction to the jersey switch.

The Bulls still lost that series, but at least Jordan looked right in his No. 23.

Chicago would then go on to win the next three NBA championships, winning it all in 1996, ’97 and ’98.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes on Sunday night.

