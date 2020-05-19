LeBron Was Asked If He Could’ve Been Teammates With Michael Jordan

Everyone always wants to know how a LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan matchup would have played out. But what if the two legendary NBA players were teammates?

LeBron was asked on Monday night in an UNINTERRUPTED video on YouTube if he could have been teammates with Jordan.

The Los Angeles Lakers star thinks he could have played well next to Jordan.

“Me personally, the way I play the game — team first — I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike,” James said. “Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, [then] my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

Scottie Pippen was Jordan’s main running mate on the ’90s Bulls. LeBron is seen by some as an even better version of Pippen.

LeBron is OK with that comparison.

“I saw the things [Scottie Pippen] was able to do with Mike. I just think it would’ve been a whole nother level,” James said. “Pip was one of my favorite players … It would’ve been a whole ‘nother level with me being a point forward, with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs.”

It’s tough to imagine a more-dominant NBA duo than Michael Jordan and LeBron James.