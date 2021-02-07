Lonzo Ball Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Lonzo Ball could be playing for his third NBA team soon.

The former Los Angeles Lakers top draft pick was sent to New Orleans in the package for superstar Anthony Davis. Ball is currently in his second season with the Pelicans and it does not look like there will be a third.

According to multiple reports, Ball is on the trading block. New Orleans is reportedly looking to trade multiple guards, including Ball and sharpshooter J.J. Redick.

One Eastern Conference team is reportedly standing out as the preferred destination for Ball, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore.

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly viewed as the frontrunner for Ball, according to the report:

Multiple league sources told Action Network that Chicago is (currently) the most likely landing spot for Ball. That’s based on multiple factors, including the preference of both Ball and his agent, Rich Paul, Chicago’s interest in making a roster move and the Pelicans’ openness to discussions.

Ball is currently averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, who are struggling in the Western Conference.

New Orleans is expected to be among the most-active teams at the trade deadline and it sounds like Ball is going to be moved.

The Pelicans are currently 10-12 on the season.