Look: DeMar DeRozan Appears To Respond To Trade Rumors

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that DeMar DeRozan could be involved in trade talks next offseason.

"If matters don’t improve this season, rivals executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason," Haynes wrote.

DeRozan may have debunked that report with his latest post on Instagram

The All-Star swingman shared a clip from Training Day that features one of Denzel Washington's best lines.

"This is a newspaper right? It's 90 percent bulls--t, but it's entertaining. That's why I read it," Washington's character says in the film.

It seems like DeRozan posted this video to defuse the trade rumors.

DeRozan has been great this season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

With one year remaining on DeRozan's deal, the Bulls will have an important decision to make sooner than later.

The Bulls are 13-18 at the moment.