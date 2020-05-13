Marcus Jordan Names Toughest Part Of Being Michael Jordan’s Son

Michael Jordan was already thought of as the greatest NBA player of all-time prior to the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary. His status as the best ever has been solidified in the eyes of many people in recent weeks though.

Obviously there were many perks to being a six-time NBA champion, but Jordan’s legacy also forced the public to expect greatness from his two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus. On Tuesday, Marcus sat down with TMZ Sports to discuss the tough expectations that came with being Jordan’s son.

“In 8th grade, I was playing in middle school and I was number one in the state,” Marcus told TMZ Sports. “Everybody was coming to our games and we were getting bigger crowds than usual and that’s when it really started settling in for me.”

Marcus also revealed the worst part about being Jordan’s son, which was “Having to operate under the assumption that people wanted something from you.” Whether it was fans wanting a connection or a pair of Jordans, it wasn’t easy being the son of an NBA icon.

Here’s the full interview from TMZ Sports:

It’s great to see that Marcus is happy with where he’s at in life and has no regrets from his past. Besides, he shouldn’t have to be an athlete just because his father is Michael Jordan.

Marcus also told TMZ Sports that he hasn’t seen the finale yet for The Last Dance, which is nearing a conclusion this weekend.

The final two episodes of The Last Dance will air this Sunday on ESPN.