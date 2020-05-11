MLB Star Gives Honest Admission About Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career

Episode 7 of ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, focused on his baseball career.

Jordan stunned the NBA by retiring following the 1993 season. He had just won his third straight championship, but he was rocked by the death of his father, who had always wanted his son to play baseball.

So, Jordan retired from the NBA and signed with the Chicago White Sox. He was assigned to their Double-A team in Birmingham.

Jordan wasn’t a baseball star, but he did hit .202 for the season, driving in 51 runs with three home runs and 17 doubles. Those stats aren’t too shabby for someone who hadn’t played competitively in more than a decade.

Star MLB pitcher Walker Buehler was certainly impressed. The Los Angeles Dodgers phenom took to Twitter to admit that he couldn’t hit .200 at Double-A.

I couldn’t hit 200 in AA — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) May 11, 2020

Dodgers star third baseman Justin Turner had a pretty great response.

We know — Justin Turner (@redturn2) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s minor league manager, Terry Francona, believes that he could have eventually reached the majors if he got more ABs.

“With 1500 at-bats, he would’ve found a way to get into the major leagues,” the former Birmingham Barons manager said.