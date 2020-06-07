Michael Jordan Explains Why He Decided To Donate $100 Million

Michael Jordan has typically remained quiet on issues not concerning his basketball career, but the legendary player spoke up in a big way this week.

The six-time NBA champion announced through the Jordan brand that he’s donating $100 million over 10 years. The donations will go to social justice organizations.

“The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community,” the statement said. It continued:

“It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allow our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020

Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, spoke to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer about his donation.

“We have been beaten down for so many years. It sucks your soul,” Jordan told Bonnell. “You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand.”

Powerful words from MJ. pic.twitter.com/1Ib0Q09A1H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2020

Jordan is one of several notable athletes using their platform to speak out during a time of unrest in the United States. The legendary NBA player has been quiet in the past, but he clearly thinks it’s important to speak up now.