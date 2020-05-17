Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Sell For Record-Setting Price

The Last Dance has reinvigorated interest in Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and in his game-worn sneakers especially.

Now it looks like one fan of The G.O.A.T. is willing to put up a small fortune just to own a piece of his history. A recent auction found that someone bought a pair of his game-worn sneakers for over a half-million dollars.

A pair of autographed Air Jordan 1s from 1985 sold for a whopping $560,000 at an auction. Bidding on the sneakers started earlier this month, with initial projections anticipating a $100,000-120,000 purchase.

Instead, the mystery buyer broke the record for the highest sum ever paid for a pair of sneakers. The previous record was $409,000, used on a pair of shoes worn by track legend Roger Bannister.

The sum is also more than four times the price spent on some of Jordan’s most famous shoes in the past.

A pair of shoes he wore at the 1984 Summer Olympics went for over $190,000 in 2017. Prior to that, the Air Jordan 12s he wore during the legendary Flu Game went for over $104,000.

It’s clear that the market for MJ’s merchandise and paraphernalia has skyrocketed thanks in no small part to The Last Dance. With upwards of 5 million people watching each episode, it’s no wonder that the interest is the highest its been in decades.

Which Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers will be the next to fetch a six-digit fee?