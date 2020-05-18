Michael Jordan Has Brutally Honest Comment On His ‘Push Off’

ESPN’s The Last Dance is wrapping up this evening. The final two episodes are airing on the Worldwide Leader.

Of course, it ended with Michael Jordan’s epic game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 1998. Jordan hit a go-ahead jumper with a couple of seconds remaining, sealing his sixth NBA championship.

Jordan hit that game-winner over Jazz guard Bryon Russell. The photo of his game-winner is one of the most-iconic in sports history.

“When he took that shot, you can just hear the energy just get sucked right out of the building,” Steve Kerr said.

"When he took that shot, you can just hear the energy just get sucked right out of the building." —Steve Kerr#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/MHdXS9Qr3L — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2020

But did Jordan push off? There was some minor contact, though Russell’s body was already falling in that direction.

Jordan himself had a brutally honest comment on the alleged “push off.”

“Everybody says I pushed off. Bull—-. His energy was going that way. I didn’t have to push him that way,” Jordan said.

Michael Jordan on his iconic game winner over Byron Russell: "Everybody says I pushed off. Bull—-. His energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him that way." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 18, 2020

Push off or not, nothing was called. Jordan sunk the jumper to give the Bulls the lead. Chicago stopped Utah on the ensuing possession to clinch the 1998 NBA Finals.

That win gave Jordan his sixth NBA championship. He would retire following the 1998 season, only to return in 2001. Jordan played for the Washington Wizards from 2001-03.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will be available on Netflix this summer.