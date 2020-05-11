Michael Jordan Wouldn’t Let 1 Bulls Player Eat After Bad Games

Michael Jordan was tough on all of his Chicago Bulls teammates. No one had it tougher than Horace Grant, though.

Grant, the 10th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of Clemson, played for the Bulls until 1994. He was a key part of Chicago’s 1991, ’92 and ’93 championship teams, averaging about 14 points and 10 rebounds a game.

The former Clemson Tigers star was also on the receiving end of some intense “motivational” tactics by Jordan.

According to Sam Smith, who wrote The Jordan Rules, Jordan would tell flight attendants to not give Grant any food if he had a bad game. Seriously.

Michael Jordan reportedly wouldn't let Horace Grant eat after bad games. MJ would tell flight attendants, "Don't feed him, he doesn't deserve to eat.” Only Mike 😅 (via Sam Smith on KNBR's Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Podcast) pic.twitter.com/gvK23s8Gv3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2020

After watching Jordan chastise his teammates on the bench, in practice and on team flights in The Last Dance, this is pretty believable.

‘If you didn’t confront Mike, he would ride you every day, all day, all the time. You had to stand up for yourself. I didn’t have a problem with Mike the player, I had a problem with how he tried to motivate me,'” Grant reportedly told Shannon Sharpe.

.@ShannonSharpe on his call with Horace Grant: "Horace told me: 'If you didn't confront Mike, he would ride you every day, all day, all the time. You had to stand up for yourself. I didn't have a problem with Mike the player, I had a problem with how he tried to motivate me.'" pic.twitter.com/zXVUVV2Bg3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 8, 2020

Playing on Jordan’s Bulls sound a lot like playing on Bill Belichick’s Patriots. You’ll win a lot of games, but eventually, you might get tired of what comes with it.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.