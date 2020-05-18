Michael Jordan Had NSFW Message For Larry Bird After Game 7

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird had some memorable on-court battles, but arguably the most-intense matchup came in 1998.

Jordan was in his final season with the Chicago Bulls, while Bird was coaching the Indiana Pacers. The two teams met in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bulls won a heated series in seven games, knocking the Pacers out of the playoffs. Chicago advanced to the NBA Finals, where they played Utah.

Video from ESPN’s The Last Dance showed what Jordan told Bird in the bowels of the United Center following Game 7. It’s NSFW.

“You b—h, f–k you,” Jordan said.

Jordan then told Bird to go work on his golf game.

Jordan greeting his friend, Larry Bird💀💀 pic.twitter.com/FhSVEoQsXs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 18, 2020

That 1998 Eastern Conference Finals win might have been the toughest of Jordan’s career. Pacers star Reggie Miller came into the series wanting to “retire” Jordan.

“We all looked at the Bulls as the standard model of success. They were considered the best at that time. But we felt, and I feel to this day, we were the better team. The whole thing is, there was whispers that this was going to be Mike’s last year. So I think a perfect storm was brewing. In my mind, I was thinking … ‘this is it. You’re going to retire Michael Jordan,’” Miller told The Last Dance.

He almost did it, but the Bulls pulled off the win in Game 7 before beating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.