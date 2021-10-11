Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On NBA’s Rules Very Clear

NBA icon and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is a powerful voice in American sports. So what are his thoughts on the NBA’s rules regarding vaccines against COVID-19?

Appearing on TODAY, Jordan made it clear that he supports the NBA’s current rules. He called himself “a firm believer in science” and hopes everyone abides by the league’s rules moving forward.

“I am in total unison with the league. And I think everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and you know, I’m a firm believer in science,” Jordan said. “I’m gonna stick with that, and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets as rules. I think once everybody buys in we’re gonna be fine.”

NBA players are not currently required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But NBA staff members and referees are.

There are specific protocols in place for unvaccinated players, and unvaccinated players who miss games for failing to comply with local regulations will not be paid.

When @BubbaWallace made history with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory last week, he had some impressive support in his corner: basketball icon Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner @dennyhamlin. @craigmelvin spoke with them about the historic victory. pic.twitter.com/7Y9N72uPrO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2021

These NBA rules haven’t stopped some players from continuing to remain adamant. The most notable of these remaining holdouts is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

But the Nets’ loss will likely be some other team’s gain. An estimated 90- to 95-percent of NBA players are vaccinated.

Hopefully Michael Jordan’s word can influence at least some of the remaining anti-vaccination holdouts.

The 2021-22 NBA season begins in just a few days.