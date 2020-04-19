Michael Jordan’s Son Reacts To Report About ‘The Last Dance’

Tonight is the night. The much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” debuts tonight on ESPN and ESPN2 with the first two episodes of a 10-part project.

ESPN was originally supposed to air the series in June, but elected to move it up to mid-April due to an increased demand from the public. With no live sports to watch right now, this is the next best thing.

Last week, as the countdown to “The Last Dance” reached its final stage, a new report surfaced offering some apparent background info on the documentary. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the footage for the film sat unused for nearly two decades. The reason? Jordan himself held the rights and didn’t feel ready to make a docudmentary.

Shelburne says His Airness changed his mind after the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James completed their comeback and won the 2016 NBA Finals. This makes for a juicy storyline, but Jordan’s son Marcus isn’t totally buying it. He responded to the report on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“🤨Idk about all this👇👇 but f^%* it🤷‍♂️#ReleaseTheTapes #TheLastDance 🐐🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆,” Marcus Jordan wrote.

If Shelburne’s report is true, it only adds to the mystique of Jordan’s competitive nature. He wants to remind people of his dominance.

“The Last Dance” will begin tonight at 9 p.m. ET, with ESPN showing the unedited version, cursing and all, and the tamer edition airing on ESPN2.