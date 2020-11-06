Michael Jordan’s Home Life: Who Is His New Wife? What About Kids?

Few athletes in the history of the world have transcended their sport in the way Michael Jordan has. He’s a global icon whose very name represents something unique to almost everyone who knows about him. But this past summer we got to see a side of Michael Jordan that we didn’t know as much about in ESPN’s landmark, 10-part docuseries The Last Dance.

However, while we learned a great deal about Jordan’s life, developing as a star at UNC all the way until his departure from the Chicago Bulls as a six-time NBA champion, there was one part of his life that flew under the radar: His wife and kids.

We saw a few interviews with members of his family, specifically his three kids from his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. But we were treated to very little of the family he’s built with his second wife, Yvette Prieto.

The Air Man himself doesn’t maintain much of a social media life, preferring to make public statements when he has something to say rather than post about it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

So just who is Yvette Prieto, and how did she come to marry Michael Jordan?

Born in 1979 to a Cuban-American family, Prieto was raised in Miami and went on to become a model, working with fashion designer Alexander Wang. In her early 20s, she dated singer Julio Iglesias Jr., the older brother of Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias.

Michael Jordan had been divorced for one year when he met Prieto at a club in 2007. The two soon began dating and moved in together in 2009.

In Christmas of 2011, Jordan and Prieto got engaged. Less than two years later, they were ready to tie the knot.

The ceremony took place at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Florida – the same place President Donald Trump married his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in 2005. It was a star-studded ceremony with the likes of Tiger Woods, Usher and Robin Thicke in attendance. Per Hello! Magazine, the ceremony is rumored to have cost over $10 million.

Who are Michael and Yvette’s kids?

It didn’t take long for the Air Man to start a family with his new wife. In 2014, Yvette gave birth to twin daughters – Ysabel and Victoria.

Given their age and Michael Jordan’s preference to keep his private life private, very few photos of his daughters are readily available to the public.

Where do Michael, Yvette and the twins live?

Being one of the wealthiest former athletes in the world, Michael Jordan naturally lives in a lap of luxury. We saw as much through just a few images of the massive house he gave his The Last Dance interviews from.

According to Business Insider, Jordan owns at least five multimillion-dollar homes across the country. He has two in his native North Carolina, one in Jupiter, Florida, one in Illinois (near Chicago, naturally) and another in Utah.

He has since put the Illinois and Utah properties up for sale, but spends considerable time at his North Carolina and Florida homes. However, he is believed to spend the greatest amount of time in Florida.

And with the money Jordan has invested into the place, we don’t blame him. Business Insider reported that Jordan bought his Florida mega mansion for $4.8 million in 2013, and spent another $7.6 million in renovating it.

By the looks of it, he definitely got his money’s worth.

Indoor pictures of the Florida home are not available, but we do know some of the features of the place thanks to Echo Fine Properties:

Jordan’s house has 11 bedrooms, 6 on the 2nd floor alone, a 2-story guard house, an athletic wing together with basketball court, and a lavish workout facility. It’s rumored his huge media room with state-of-the-art electronics is ‘cigar friendly’.

The 28,000 square feet of property also includes 11.5 bathrooms. There are 18 separate roof structures to give the place the look of a palatial estate.

As an avid golfer, he made sure to put it next to not one, but two of Florida’s top golf courses – the Bear’s Club and Trump National Golf Club of Jupiter.

The property now has an estimated value of over $20 million.

What about Michael Jordan’s ex-wife?

In 1989, Michael Jordan married Juanita Vanoy and the couple had three kids together. Unfortunately, the marriage soured in the early-2000s. The two filed for divorce in 2002 but managed to reconcile before finalizing it.

However, the marriage soon hit the rocks again, leading Michael and Juanita to seal the divorce in court for good. By all accounts, it was deemed “mutual” and “amicable.”

Juanita made off pretty well for herself in the divorce settlement though. She reportedly received over $160 million when all was said and done. At the time, it was the most expensive celebrity divorce on record.

Who are Michael’s kids from Juanita?

Michael and Juanita had three kids between 1988 and 1992 – Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine.

Jeffrey Jordan, the eldest, played point guard in college at Illinois and UCF between 2007 and 2012. He did not pursue basketball beyond college though. Jeffrey went into business instead and co-founded the Chicago-based Jordan Avakian Group earlier this year.

Marcus Jordan was born in 1990 and also played college basketball at UCF. He earned All-Freshman Team honors in Conference USA in 2010 and followed that up with Second-Team C-USA honors in 2011. After graduating, he opened a shoe store at Disney World in 2016, but transitioned the business to online-only in 2019.

Jasmine Jordan was born in 1992, but wasn’t really into basketball. That didn’t stop her from getting engaged to former Syracuse forward Rakeem Christmas in 2018. Soon after, Jasmine gave birth to Rakeem Michael Christmas, giving Michael Jordan his first grandchild.

What is Michael Jordan up to now?

Jordan has a number of successful business ventures which have made him one of the few billionaire former athletes in the world. Between his Jordan Brand sneakers, his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and his recently launched 23XI Racing team, Jordan will have his name and number plastered across the pop culture landscape for years – possibly even generations – to come.

It may be a long time before anyone matches the incredible legacy of Michael Jordan.