Mike Miller’s Instagram Photo With Michael Jordan Is Hilarious

Michael Jordan always paid respect to other NBA greats during his playing days. Naturally, No. 23 admired then Orlando Magic youngster Tracy McGrady as Jordan neared the end of his basketball career.

A recent photo – posted by former Magic guard Mike Miller – shows that respect between Jordan and McGrady. But it also shows a young Miller, hoping to get a high-five from Jordan, being completely ignored by No. 23.

Miller didn’t take it too harshly, though. The former NBA guard posted a hilarious caption about the image. He clearly isn’t bothered by Jordan’s respect of McGrady.

“Waiting on your boy for that introduction like,” Miller wrote on Instagram. Check out Miller’s Instagram post below:

Miller spent his first few seasons with Orlando before bouncing around the NBA. The 6-foot-8 shooting guard also spent time with Memphis, Washington, Miami, Cleveland and Denver before retiring at the end of the 2017 season. All-in-all, Miller had a productive 18-year NBA career.

Meanwhile, Jordan spent two years with the Wizards after retiring for the second time in his career. The move surprised almost everyone – and things didn’t exactly pan out how No. 23 had hoped. Washington failed to make the playoffs in both years Jordan suited up for the Wizards.

But that still doesn’t take anything away from his legendary career.