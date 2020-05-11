NBA Fans Are Loving Hilarious Michael Jordan Bulls Practice Clip

Episode 7 of “The Last Dance” aired last night, and the central story line of the hour-long broadcast was how much of a hard-ass Michael Jordan was as a teammate.

Several of MJ’s former colleagues discussed how demanding His Airness could be, occasionally to the point of bullying. It worked though, as all of them said Jordan’s high standards made them better players.

A frequent target of Jordan’s ribbing was swingman Scott Burrell, who MJ said had the talent and athleticism but needed more focus and determination to become a better NBA player. Jordan laughed when he said that no matter how hard he tried to get under Burrell’s skin, he couldn’t do it, because the reserve forward was “such a nice guy.”

A clip of Jordan and Burrell in practice during the 1997-98 season went viral last night and today. It illustrates the occasional disdain Jordan had for his backup.

Just check out the look on MJ’s face before he blocks Burrell’s shot.

Of course, Scott couldn’t see the face Jordan was making. It probably wouldn’t have bothered him either; the dude is just really happy-go-lucky.

Too bad we didn’t get the footage of Michael decking Steve Kerr though. We’d have paid to see that.