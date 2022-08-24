NBA Star Zach LaVine, Wife Announce Big Personal News

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and his wife Hunter welcomed their first child into the world over the weekend.

The LaVines announced on Wednesday that their son, Saint Thomas LaVine, was born on Sunday.

"Saint Thomas LaVine 8-21-22. Best feeling I’ve had is now being a father," LaVine wrote as the caption of his Instagram photo of the newborn.

"My heart in human form. I love you, baby boy!" Hunter wrote on her Instagram post.

Hunter and Zach have been together for some time, and got engaged in 2020. They revealed they were expecting six weeks ago.

"Baby Lavine loading! God has blessed us with the most special gift and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to meet you, our little love," Hunter wrote at the time.

Congratulations to the LaVines!