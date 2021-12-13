NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Chicago Bulls News

For the first time during the 2021-22 regular season, the NBA announced that two games would be postponed due to COVID-19.

The league released a statement on Monday, revealing that the next two Chicago Bulls games will be postponed. The Bulls have seen a number of player enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the last few days days and the NBA hopes that pushing back this week’s games will give the team a chance to get healthy.

In the first two postponements of the 2021-22 season, the Bulls will miss games against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday Dec. 16. The league plans to reschedule the contests at a later date.

The Bulls currently have ten players, along with additional staff members in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Forward Alize Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and joined Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson on the team’s lengthy list of players in the protocols.

The following was released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/afG3OqvqlB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 13, 2021

It’s unfortunate news for the Bulls, who have established themselves as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender through the first 28 games of the regular season. However, it’s the reality of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021-22 campaign is now the third NBA season affected by the virus. Games have been postponed or canceled completely in each of those seasons.

In this case, the NBA world was hoping that the league would take action sooner to prevent the Bulls from playing short-handed or spreading the virus further. However, many were fine with settling for the two postponements.

Provided that the Bulls get healthier over the next couple of days, they’ll return to action on Sunday, Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Lakers.