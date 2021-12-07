NBA World Reacts To DeMar DeRozan News

DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls guard who appears to have taken the jump from very good to great this season, is going to miss some time after entering the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols on Monday night.

DeRozan has been on an absolute tear these past few weeks. Most recently, he dropped 29 on the Nets to lead the Bulls to a big 111-107 win in Brooklyn.

However, it sounds like DeRozan is going to miss some time. The star Chicago Bulls guard entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols on Monday night.

As noted by NFL insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s still a chance DeRozan returns sooner than expected if he can register multiple negative tests.

“DeRozan is ruled out tonight vs. Denver, but it’s unclear how much longer he will be out for the Bulls,” Woj reports. “DeRozan will need to show two consecutive negative PCR tests in 24 hours, or be isolated for at least 10 days. Team has now announced DeRozan’s entry into protocols.”

DeRozan is ruled out tonight vs. Denver, but it's unclear how much longer he will be out for the Bulls. DeRozan will need to show two consecutive negative PCR tests in 24 hours, or be isolated for at least 10 days. Team has now announced DeRozan's entry into protocols. https://t.co/Bds1QpdUPh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2021

This is an unfortunate setback for both DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, who sit second in the Eastern Conference standings at 16-8.

Let’s hope DeRozan can return in a hurry. The Bulls certainly need him.

Take a look at what NBA fans are saying about the latest DeMar DeRozan news.

Chicago just can’t have nice things, can they https://t.co/7Xkm62d0B4 — Maxwell Cohn (@MaxwellCohn) December 6, 2021

Well this sucks. Hopefully he won't be out for too long. https://t.co/W6RlD4EhnV — Andy Moore (@ForMooreSports) December 6, 2021

You gotta be kidding me! Don’t do this to me basketball Gods! https://t.co/oPo5gUeGx9 — Bulls Central (@bullscentrall) December 6, 2021

The Bulls are now up to three players in the protocols — including DeRozan, starting power forward Javonte Green and guard Coby White. DeRozan’s clutch play in the fourth quarter led Chicago to wins over the Knicks and Nets in New York last week. https://t.co/B3yfIJReg4 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 6, 2021

Hopefully DeMar DeRozan can return here soon. The Bulls need him.

Chicago, meanwhile, battles the Denver Nuggets later this evening.