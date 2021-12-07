The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To DeMar DeRozan News

Chicago Bulls v New York KnicksNEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates as he heads into a time out in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2021 in New York City. The Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 199-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls guard who appears to have taken the jump from very good to great this season, is going to miss some time after entering the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols on Monday night.

DeRozan has been on an absolute tear these past few weeks. Most recently, he dropped 29 on the Nets to lead the Bulls to a big 111-107 win in Brooklyn.

However, it sounds like DeRozan is going to miss some time. The star Chicago Bulls guard entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols on Monday night.

As noted by NFL insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s still a chance DeRozan returns sooner than expected if he can register multiple negative tests.

“DeRozan is ruled out tonight vs. Denver, but it’s unclear how much longer he will be out for the Bulls,” Woj reports. “DeRozan will need to show two consecutive negative PCR tests in 24 hours, or be isolated for at least 10 days. Team has now announced DeRozan’s entry into protocols.”

This is an unfortunate setback for both DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, who sit second in the Eastern Conference standings at 16-8.

Let’s hope DeRozan can return in a hurry. The Bulls certainly need him.

Take a look at what NBA fans are saying about the latest DeMar DeRozan news.

Hopefully DeMar DeRozan can return here soon. The Bulls need him.

Chicago, meanwhile, battles the Denver Nuggets later this evening.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.