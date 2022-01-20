The top team in the Eastern Conference has just taken a major hit. Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee.

Ball has been out since the Bulls’ game on Jan. 14 against the Warriors. He’s currently evaluating his treatment options.

According to Charania, there is hope that Ball can monitor his knee and play through the injury. If he can’t, however, he may require a procedure that would sideline him for several weeks.

Of course, NBA fans are pretty upset about this news. Ball has been having a really nice season in the Windy City, so his absence would shake up the Eastern Conference.

“The Bulls can’t have nice things,” one fan said.

“Damn,” a second fan tweeted. “Hope he won’t be out for long.”

“That’s not good,” another fan wrote. “He could be out for a while.”

Ball is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in his first season with the Bulls.

With Ball out for now, Chicago will need DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White to step up.

The Bulls will be back in action on Friday night against the Bucks.