NBA World Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Bombshell Comments

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has a newly-discovered passion for speaking with the media and calling out current and former NBA icons. This time, he took his frustration out on his former head coach, Phil Jackson. Pippen didn’t just blast Jackson, though – he called him a racist.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday, the former NBA great discussed Toni Kukoc’s game winning shot in a 1994 playoff game against the New York Knicks. Jackson called the play to go to Kukoc, instead of Pippen, and it proved successful. Kukoc hit the shot and the Bulls won the game.

The play has been widely criticized by some over the years, though. Why? Jackson chose to get the ball to Kukoc rather than Pippen. It’s been a sore spot for Pippen all these years.

Pippen called Jackson’s play-call a “racial move” in his interview with Patrick on Monday. When Patrick pressed Pippen on the issue, Pippen doubled down, saying: “I don’t have a problem with that.” Take a look.

DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist…" Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that." DP: "Do you think Phil was?" Pippen: "Oh yeah…" Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

This might be one of the wildest NBA accusations in recent memory. Phil Jackson is one of the most beloved basketball coaches in the history of the sport.

NBA fans are having a tough time grasping what Scottie Pippen had to say about Jackson on Monday.

Scottie Pippen does not come off well here. Claiming that racism motivated Phil Jackson to favor white players is an incredibly serious allegation and Pippen offers nothing to support his claim. https://t.co/0IsChTLqt7 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 28, 2021

This is a wild rant/interview from Scottie referring to himself in 3rd person and going after Phil/MJ https://t.co/8YAKNVJTnG — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) June 28, 2021

It’s worth mentioning Michael Jordan loved Phil Jackson. So clearly, not everyone feels how Pippen does.

The Bulls’ dynasty is still, perhaps, the most celebrated in sports history. But Pippen’s latest comments about Jackson paint a blurry picture of what was previously clear.