NBA World Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Bombshell Comments

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 01: Scottie Pippen meets fans at American Express "Paints The Town Platinum" At The Chicago Bulls Game At The United Center In Chicago on April 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for American Express)

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has a newly-discovered passion for speaking with the media and calling out current and former NBA icons. This time, he took his frustration out on his former head coach, Phil Jackson. Pippen didn’t just blast Jackson, though – he called him a racist.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday, the former NBA great discussed Toni Kukoc’s game winning shot in a 1994 playoff game against the New York Knicks. Jackson called the play to go to Kukoc, instead of Pippen, and it proved successful. Kukoc hit the shot and the Bulls won the game.

The play has been widely criticized by some over the years, though. Why? Jackson chose to get the ball to Kukoc rather than Pippen. It’s been a sore spot for Pippen all these years.

Pippen called Jackson’s play-call a “racial move” in his interview with Patrick on Monday. When Patrick pressed Pippen on the issue, Pippen doubled down, saying: “I don’t have a problem with that.” Take a look.

This might be one of the wildest NBA accusations in recent memory. Phil Jackson is one of the most beloved basketball coaches in the history of the sport.

NBA fans are having a tough time grasping what Scottie Pippen had to say about Jackson on Monday.

It’s worth mentioning Michael Jordan loved Phil Jackson. So clearly, not everyone feels how Pippen does.

The Bulls’ dynasty is still, perhaps, the most celebrated in sports history. But Pippen’s latest comments about Jackson paint a blurry picture of what was previously clear.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.