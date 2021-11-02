NBA World Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Honest Admission

Scottie Pippen has made it clear that he wasn’t fond of the way he was portrayed on ESPN’s The Last Dance. Well, it also turns out he didn’t like the way his teammates were portrayed either.

In Pippen’s memoir, “Unguarded,” he said The Last Dance was condescending to the Bulls’ supporting cast.

“Over the next few weeks, I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did,” Pippen said, via GQ. “How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand. Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, B. J. Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington. I apologize to anyone I’ve left out.”

Pippen then said that Jordan’s supporting cast helped him take his game to a level NBA fans have never seen before.

“I’m not suggesting Michael wouldn’t have been a superstar wherever he ended up. He was that spectacular. Just that he relied on the success we attained as a team—six titles in eight years—to propel him to a level of fame throughout the world no other athlete, except for Muhammad Ali, has reached in modern times.”

As you’d expect, Pippen’s recent admission led to a plethora of reactions from NBA fans.

Scottie Pippen is so weird for this. The Last Dance reminded an entire generation & taught an entire generation that Scottie Pippen was crucial to Chicago’s success & one of the best to ever do it. The main character is always gonna get the most shine. Weird to not enjoy it all. https://t.co/Nu0DA1mLAP — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) November 2, 2021

Holy shit man Scottie Pippen just unloads on MJ and The Last Dance in here my lord https://t.co/757MLrAKvk — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) November 2, 2021

MJ & Pippen in the 87-88 season: Michael Jordan: 35 PPG, 5.5 APG, 5.5 RPG, 3.2 SPG & 1.6 BPG.

– DPOY

– MVP Scottie Pippen: 7.9 PPG, 2.1 APG, 3.8 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG.

– statistically equal to Brad Sellers. But yeah, let’s all thank Pippen for elevating MJ into superstardom. https://t.co/HpD4ubs4v6 pic.twitter.com/WLLD0OflOl — Goat Jordan (@GOATJordan_23) November 2, 2021

Scottie Pippen’s new book is really going to be him complaining for 300 pages about how the Bulls, the NBA, and the world did him wrong — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 2, 2021

Scottie Pippen’s problem distilled down to one sentence. pic.twitter.com/ig9TZ1yPAf — holdTHElettuce (@hold_th) November 2, 2021

It’d be interesting to see what Jordan has to say about these claims. However, we’re not so sure he’d want to get involved in this mess.

Pippen’s memoir will officially release on Nov. 9.