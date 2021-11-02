NBA World Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Honest Admission

The Spun

Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen has made it clear that he wasn’t fond of the way he was portrayed on ESPN’s The Last Dance. Well, it also turns out he didn’t like the way his teammates were portrayed either.

In Pippen’s memoir, “Unguarded,” he said The Last Dance was condescending to the Bulls’ supporting cast.

“Over the next few weeks, I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did,” Pippen said, via GQ. “How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand. Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, B. J. Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington. I apologize to anyone I’ve left out.”

Pippen then said that Jordan’s supporting cast helped him take his game to a level NBA fans have never seen before.

“I’m not suggesting Michael wouldn’t have been a superstar wherever he ended up. He was that spectacular. Just that he relied on the success we attained as a team—six titles in eight years—to propel him to a level of fame throughout the world no other athlete, except for Muhammad Ali, has reached in modern times.”

As you’d expect, Pippen’s recent admission led to a plethora of reactions from NBA fans.

It’d be interesting to see what Jordan has to say about these claims. However, we’re not so sure he’d want to get involved in this mess.

Pippen’s memoir will officially release on Nov. 9.

