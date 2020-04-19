There’s no doubt that Michael Jordan is one of the greatest all-around athletes in American history.

He’s arguably the greatest basketball player ever and one who could handle himself in baseball and golf too. But in high school he was also a football player.

Ahead of The Last Dance, an old video of a younger Michael Jordan in his basketball prime has been going viral. It shows Jordan telling a group of people that he can throw a football 65 yards.

After getting a receiver to go out the distance, Jordan drops back and slings the ball all the way to him, sticking out his tongue while he does it. Sure enough, Jordan’s ball lands right on the money.

“And that’s with a sore wrist, man,” Jordan jokes as everyone around him applauds.

That time MJ launched a football 65 yards just to prove he could. (of course he stuck the tongue out too)pic.twitter.com/2I5hKtBbiZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 19, 2020

That’s the kind of arm strength that would make Joe Flacco blush.

Very little is known about his football career in high school. His focus was on basketball, and as a junior he burst onto the national scene before joining Dean Smith and the Tar Heels.

But Jordan wound up sticking with basketball and it’s hard to deny he made the right decision.

Could Michael Jordan have been an NFL quarterback?