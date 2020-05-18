Pau Gasol Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On ‘The Last Dance’

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol summed up everyone’s thoughts on The Last Dance following its final episodes on Sunday night.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season, wrapped up on Sunday evening. The documentary’s final two episodes covered Jordan’s last two championships in 1997 and ’98.

The 10-part series was a massive success. Television ratings are through the roof and we’ve been talking about Jordan and the Bulls and everything they touched for the last month-plus.

Even though the documentary was 10 hours long, it still left us wanting more. Who wouldn’t tune in for another episode or two (or four) in the weeks to come?

Gasol, who knows a thing or two about winning at the highest level, summed up everyone’s thoughts on Sunday night.

“Is it really the last episode??!” he tweeted. “Let’s a get a few more together!!!”

Is it really the last episode??! 😢

Let’s a get a few more together!!! 🙏🏼#TheLastDance — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 18, 2020

ESPN has apparently listened to Gasol (and everyone else) as a special broadcast is set for Wednesday night.

The Worldwide Leader will broadcast “Game 6: The Movie” on Wednesday night. It will feature unseen footage from the Bulls-Jazz NBA Finals Game 6 from 1998. And it’ll be broadcast in high definition for the first time.

The broadcast will air at 9 p.m. E.T.

ESPN announces it will broadcast ESPN’s Game 6: The Movie, a telecast from the 1998 Finals with exclusive, never-before-seen game footage and for the first time in high definition. This Wednesday at 9pm ET. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020

Gasol will likely be tuning in.

Will you?