Penny Hardaway On What Jordan Was Like After Losing 1995 Series

The 1995 season is a forgotten chapter of Michael Jordan’s legendary story. But former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway remembers exactly what happened that year.

Jordan’s return from baseball to the NBA in 1995 wasn’t a smooth transition. The legendary player struggled to return to his former dominant self. Jordan’s 17-month hiatus from basketball resulted in some major rust, evident in the Bulls’ Eastern Conference Finals series against the Orlando Magic.

The Magic were a young team on the rise at the time, led by Hardaway, Horace Grant and emerging superstar Shaquille O’Neal. Orlando made light work of the Jordan-led Bulls, winning the series four games to two. The bitter loss sparked major motivation for Jordan that off-season.

Hardaway joined Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” Tuesday morning to talk about the impact Orlando’s 1995 series win over the Bulls had on Jordan the following year.

“Michael was really hurt losing that series to us & that entire summer we were on his mind,” Hardaway said. “He came back with a vengeance & was a totally different player. He was so tenacious on defense because it was more personal.”

Hardaway’s full interview with Cowherd can be found below:

"Michael was really hurt losing that series to us & that entire summer we were on his mind… He came back with a vengeance & was a totally different player. He was so tenacious on defense because it was more personal." — @Iam1Cent pic.twitter.com/HrGTsWicQe — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 5, 2020

This just goes to show how competitive Jordan was back in the day. And he put that competitive nature to good use. The Bulls bounced back from their 1995 Eastern Conference Finals series loss by sweeping Orlando the following year en route to Jordan’s fourth ring.