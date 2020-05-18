Ranking The 5 Most-Viral Moments From ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’

The Last Dance was truly a docu-series of epic proportions. It gave us everything: Laughter, grief, triumph and everything in between.

But you can argue that the most lasting cultural impact The Last Dance will have is the number of great viral moments in it. And there can be no doubt that The Last Dance had some absolutely incredible moments.

We can talk for ages about Michael Jordan’s reactions to the likes of Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing, Gary Payton and Karl Malone. Dennis Rodman’s stories should probably be added to the multiple documentaries about him that already exist.

But today we’re taking a look at which five viral moments in The Last Dance truly stood out from the crowd. Here are the five best moments of the entire docu-series:

5. Kathy the Pacers Fan

Episode 9 gave us an in-depth look Steve Kerr, Reggie Miller and the legendary Flu Game. But all of those paled in comparison to the screaming, shouting Indiana Pacers fan who Dan Dakich revealed today is longtime fan Kathy M. Harrison.

Reggie Miller and the Pacers gave the Bulls all they could handle, taking them all the way to Game 7 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals – and Kathy was there the whole time, yelling and heckling the Bulls.

And we loved every moment of it.

Pacers Fan Karen in the house…#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/uAK4NVZtP5 — Francis in Glendale (@TFPWillEat) May 18, 2020

4. Michael Jordan’s Reaction to Gary Payton

In Episode 8, Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton said on camera that he felt his team could have beaten the Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals if George Karl had let him guard Jordan more. But when Jordan watched the video of Payton telling his story, he couldn’t help but let out a roaring laugh.

“The Glove?” Jordan said. “I had no problem with The Glove.”

Gary Payton thought he found a way to get to MJ … Mike wasn't sweating the Glove 😂 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Z8NG7qN5hW — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2020

That laugh has since been used in countless memes, as has the face he made when he threw his head back in laughter.

3. Michael Jordan’s Reaction to Isiah Thomas

Another all-time viral moment came in Episodes 4, following the Bulls’ win over Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. The show’s producer showed Jordan a video of Thomas apologizing and regretting not shaking Jordan’s hand.

In response, Jordan scoffed and made the face you see above is one of several that have become massive memes.

Jordan would state in Episode 5 that he respected Thomas as a player. But there is no question from his reaction in Episode 4 that he still has plenty of beef with the Pistons legend.

2. John Michael Wozniak, Michael Jordan’s Hustling Security Guard

By far the biggest star of Episode 6 was Jordan’s security guard, John Michael Wozniak. The former army veteran and Chicago police officer did what Patrick Ewing never could: Beat Michael Jordan.

Wozniak challenged Jordan to a game of quarters, betting Jordan to see if he could toss his quarters at a wall and get them closer than his were. Jordan took Wozniak’s challenge and lost twice, nearly enraging the ultra-competitive NBA legend.

In celebration, Wozniak gave a victory shrug that has been shared countless times over the past two weeks.

1. The “Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra and Michael Jordan in Las Vegas” Story

We could have made an entire list based purely on the wild stories that were told about Dennis Rodman. But without a doubt, it was his former flame Carmen Electra who had the greatest viral moment of The Last Dance.

For those who don’t remember, Rodman reveals in Episode 3 that in the middle of the 1997-98 season, he convinced Phil Jackson to give him “48 hours” to go to Las Vegas and decompress for a bit. The Worm went well over that allotted time, forcing MJ to fly out to Vegas and retrieve his teammate.

Electra revealed that when Jordan arrived at Rodman’s hotel room, where she had spent the night, she didn’t have any clothes and didn’t want him to find her like that. So she hid behind a couch until Jordan was gone.

What were your favorite viral moments from The Last Dance?