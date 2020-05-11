Reggie Miller Had The Best Quote About Michael Jordan

The best quote about Michael Jordan in Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance on Sunday night came from Reggie Miller.

We’re reaching the conclusion of the 10-part documentary on Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season.

Episode 9 looks like it will focus on the Bulls’ Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers in 1998. Chicago needed seven games to get past Indiana and reach the NBA Finals, on way to a third straight (and sixth total) championship.

Miller thought he was about to take down the king. He revealed as much during an interview for The Last Dance.

“We all looked at the Bulls as the standard model of success. They were considered the best at that time. But we felt, and I feel to this day, we were the better team. The whole thing is, there was whispers that this was going to be Mike’s last year. So I think a perfect storm was brewing. In my mind, I was thinking … ‘this is it. You’re going to retire Michael Jordan,'” Miller told The Last Dance.

“You’re going to retire Michael Jordan.” – Reggie Miller #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/WoSBgMhpIN — Josh Van Dam (@joshvandam) May 11, 2020

Jordan did retire, but it wasn’t because of Reggie Miller. He made the 1998 season his last with the Bulls, but he did come out of retirement a couple of seasons later to play with the Wizards.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes on Sunday night.