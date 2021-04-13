Reggie Miller Has Harsh Reaction About Teaming Up With Michael Jordan

When LeBron James decided to sign with the Miami Heat in free agency in the summer of 2010, he unintentionally ushered in a new era for the NBA. For the last decade, the league’s stars have found ways to team up, forming “super teams” and drastically shifting the balance of the league.

But, the direction that basketball is moving isn’t appealing to everyone, including many of the NBA’s former greats, such as Reggie Miller.

The former Pacers shooting guard spent his entire 18-year career in Indiana and, for the most part, without another elite player beside him. But Miller sounds like he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

In fact, the Hall of Famer scoffed at the idea of playing with another star when asked what his reaction would be if Michael Jordan had asked him to team up on the Bulls during the height of their careers.

“If Michael Jordan would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago I would have told him to go f— himself,” Miller said, via Nick Friedell.

Reggie Miller says he wouldn't have dreamed of trying to join another star – even if it was MJ. (via @NickFriedell) pic.twitter.com/Gny72NLxGX — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2021

Although Miller was quick to shoot down the retroactive pairing, his lack of another superstar left him without an NBA championship during his 18-year career. Meanwhile, Jordan had another all-time great in Scottie Pippen on the Bulls and went on to win six rings in the 1990’s.

Miller did his best to make up for his lack of titles by establishing himself as one of best shooters in NBA history. He made a total of 2,560 three-pointers, ranking third all-time, and made five All-Star teams over the course of a decade. His loyalty to Indiana ultimately paid off as the Pacers hung his No. 31 in the rafters in Bankers Life Fieldhouse following his retirement.

So, although Miller isn’t able to flaunt his rings, he’ll still be remembered as one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play in the NBA.