Report: Zach LaVine's Free Agency Plan Has Been Revealed

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Zach LaVine is set to be one of the most intriguing free agents available this summer. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be leaving the Windy City.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the expectation is that LaVine will re-sign with the Chicago Bulls.

LaVine is eligible for a five-year extension worth roughly $200 million. That might be too good of an offer to pass up.

Despite this report, teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers may still try to persuade LaVine to join them.

LaVine is coming off yet another strong season with the Bulls. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Bulls took a step in the right direction this year, winning 46 games and claiming the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the Bulls can dodge the injury bug next season, they could potentially move up the standings. That is, of course, if LaVine stays.