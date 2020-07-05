Former Rockets Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Michael Jordan

A former Houston Rockets player had a brutally honest message for Michael Jordan when asked about his mid-1990s Chicago Bulls teams.

The Chicago Bulls won six NBA Finals in eight years in the 1990s. The two championships not won by Chicago were won by the Houston Rockets, who took home the 1994 and ’95 titles.

Jordan was in retirement for one of those years and had just come back in the other.

Former Houston Rockets guard Kenny Smith was recently asked if his team could have beaten the peak Bulls teams. He did not hold back with his response.

“First of all, [Jordan] was wearing number 45, the year that they lost,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take, via Ben Dubose of USA TODAY SPORTS. “And he was actually in the league. People forget that. But they (Bulls) were just too small. No Horace Grant. He was in Orlando. Dennis Rodman was still in San Antonio. That’s why they lost to Orlando Magic.

“We would’ve done the same thing. The team that they lost to 4-2, we swept. It wasn’t Jordan wasn’t the best player. That wasn’t the best team. So if they didn’t keep Horace Grant or they didn’t get a Dennis Rodman with Michael, they would’ve been too small on the inside. I don’t think they would’ve won eight straight.”

The Rockets definitely had the size advantage over the ’90s Bulls, but Chicago still won six titles in eight years. And, in one of those years, Jordan wasn’t playing.

Who would you have taken – the two-time title-winning Rockets or the six-time champion Bulls?