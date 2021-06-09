Scottie Pippen “Cringed” At Being Michael Jordan’s “Sidekick”

NBA fans couldn’t get enough of ESPN’s The Last Dance series in 2020. Scottie Pippen, however, wasn’t exactly fond of it.

Since he’s releasing a book titled “Unguarded” later this year, Pippen discussed a plethora of topics in an exclusive interview with The Guardian. During the interview, he admit that he doesn’t think The Last Dance accurately portrayed the Chicago Bulls in the 90s.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players – and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Pippen said, via The Guardian. “I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified. I think it also backfired to some degree in that people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had.”

What’s even more fascinating is that the official summary for Pippen’s book, “Unguarded,” actually took a shot at Jordan’s documentary.

In that summary, it says that Pippen “cringed” at the thought of being Michael Jordan’s sidekick.

“Pippen details how he cringed at being labeled Jordan’s sidekick, and discusses how he could have (and should have) received more respect from the Bulls’ management and the media,” the summary says, via Simon & Schuster.

Scottie Pippen 'Cringed' at Being Called Michael Jordan’s Sidekick, I Was 'Real Leader' https://t.co/y27SvMU3li — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2021

It’ll be really interesting to see what Pippen has to say in his memoir.

Basketball fans will have the chance to read “Unguarded” on Nov. 16.