Legendary NBA star Scottie Pippen announced some tragic family news on Instagram on Monday morning.

Pippen announced that his firstborn son, Antron, has passed away at the age of 33.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.

Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again,” Pippen wrote on Instagram.

Antron was born in 1987 to Scottie Pippen and Karen McCollum. Scottie and Karen were married in 1988 and divorced in 1990.

The firstborn son of the legendary NBA star reportedly spent some time playing basketball at Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College.

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

Our thoughts are with Antron’s friends and family members during this difficult time.