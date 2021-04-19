The Spun

Scottie Pippen Announces Tragic Family News

A closeup of Scottie Pippen.13 Dec 1996: Guard Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bulls won the game, 114-92. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

Legendary NBA star Scottie Pippen announced some tragic family news on Instagram on Monday morning.

Pippen announced that his firstborn son, Antron, has passed away at the age of 33.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.

Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again,” Pippen wrote on Instagram.

Antron was born in 1987 to Scottie Pippen and Karen McCollum. Scottie and Karen were married in 1988 and divorced in 1990.

The firstborn son of the legendary NBA star reportedly spent some time playing basketball at Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College.

Our thoughts are with Antron’s friends and family members during this difficult time.


