Scottie Pippen Has Telling Comment On Michael Jordan’s Flu Game

Scottie Pippen is known as one of the greatest No. 2’s in NBA history. For some reason, he doesn’t see that for what it is: a compliment.

It’s no secret Pippen is upset with how he was portrayed in ESPN’s The Last Dance, a docuseries which centered on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls‘ final championship run. But he’s gone a bit too far in trying to tarnish Jordan’s legacy and reputation.

In an interview on SiriusXM radio on Tuesday, Pippen spoke about Jordan’s famous flu game. In doing so, he complained about how much attention it’s received, especially in comparison to playing through a painful back injury which is something Pippen dealt with throughout his career.

Pippen appears to have lost all respect for the legendary Jordan, his former teammate and sidekick.

“Is it easier to play with a herniated disc or with the flu? … I don’t see many bad back games. But I do see flu games. Flu? C’mon,” Pippen said.

Take a look.

"I don't see many bad-back games, but I do see flu games." @ScottiePippen compares his back injury against the Jazz to Michael Jordan's infamous "Flu Game." Hear more on @SiriusXMNBA. https://t.co/vZSAKED5NR pic.twitter.com/65Q21Dgig2 — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) November 9, 2021

This isn’t the first time Scottie Pippen has gone after Michael Jordan and it certainly won’t be the last.

In Pippen’s new book, Unguarded, he claimed Jordan’s top priority in The Last Dance was centered on proving he is and forever will be the best player in basketball history.

GQ Sports released an excerpt of the book last week:

Except Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day—and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior. So Michael presented his story, not the story of the “Last Dance,” as our coach, Phil Jackson, billed the 1997–98 season once it became obvious the two Jerrys (owner Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Jerry Krause) were intent on breaking up the gang no matter what happened.

It’s safe to say Pippen’s relationship with Jordan has vanished. What a shame.