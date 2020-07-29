Scottie Pippen Makes His Relationship With Michael Jordan Very Clear

Scottie Pippen wasn’t exactly portrayed in the most-flattering fashion in ESPN’s The Last Dance, which premiered earlier this spring.

A couple of Pippen’s lowest moments were on full display during the 10-part series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The documentary appeared to be told through Michael Jordan’s perspective, as well.

“He is beyond livid,” one Bulls insider said of Pippen’s reaction to the documentary.

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is "so angry" at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. "He is beyond livid." (Via ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 20, 2020

This has led to some speculation about Pippen’s relationship with Jordan. Has there been a falling out between the two legendary Chicago Bulls star?

Pippen said that is very much not the case. He clarified his relationship with Jordan during an appearance on Da Windy City podcast.

“My relationship with Michael is great, great as ever, there is nothing changed,” Pippen said on the podcast. “This documentary has not changed our relationship. We will be friends forever.”

It’s great to hear that Pippen and Jordan are still good friends. Few teammates in the history of sports have accomplished as much as Pippen and Jordan did together. The two NBA icons won six championships in Chicago and helped form arguably the greatest team of all-time.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is now available on Netflix. The 10-part show is one of the most-watched documentaries of all-time.