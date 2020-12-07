Scottie Pippen Reveals His True Thoughts On ‘The Last Dance’

In April, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of live sports came to a screeching halt. In it’s place came one of the century’s most influential documentaries: The Last Dance.

The 10-episode release detailed the career of Michael Jordan, the six-time Chicago Bulls champion as well as the widely considered G.O.A.T of NBA basketball. Fans widely praised the documentary as the perfect piece of entertainment, in an otherwise grim time.

But not everyone loved “The Last Dance.” Some thought that Jordan, who had wide-reaching creative control over the project, used the documentary to portray himself in a positive light. One of those opinions came from one of his former teammates, fellow Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen.

In an interview with The Guardian, the former Bulls small forward gave his honest thoughts on the Jordan doc.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras in basketball but also by two of the greatest players – and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time… I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified,” Pippen said via The Guardian.

The former Bulls great was also asked if he had shared his opinions with his former teammate.

“I told him I wasn’t too pleased with it,” Pippen said. “He accepted it. He said, “hey, you’re right.” That was pretty much it.”

Following the release, many speculated if Pippen would feel slighted by his appearance in the documentary. The piece didn’t focus much on the Chicago Bulls small forward, despite being one of the era’s best players. Earlier this year, reports surfaced, claiming that Pippen was unhappy with his portrayal on the whole.

Hopefully, the two NBA greats can move past “The Last Dance” and this will be the last that fans will hear the them talk about it. Pippen and Jordan could certainly be an example for the rest of the world if they could put their pride aside and rekindle their friendship.