Scottie Pippen Thinks 1 Team Has The ‘Edge’ In NBA Finals

Former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen knows what it takes to win the NBA Finals. The Hall of Famer won six championships alongside Michael Jordan, after all.

The 2020 NBA Finals are set to begin this evening. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set ot take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Heading into Game 1, Pippen believes one team has the “edge.” And it’s probably not who you think.

“I think it’s going to be a great series. To me, Miami has a little bit of the edge. I think people are overlooking how well they’ve played and their style of play,” Scottie Pippen told Chris Cason of Forbes.

“I give a lot of credit to the way the Lakers have played defensively but I think Miami is ready for the challenge. They have players that are playing with a lot of confidence right now. I don’t take nothing away from the Lakers and LeBron going to his 10th Finals. He still has to prove he can lead a team himself. I think Anthony Davis has shown he’s more valuable to them on the offensive end but I think Miami has more offensive weapons they’ll be able to throw at LA.”

LeBron and the Lakers are a modest favorite according to the odds and experts.

The Heat, though, have proved time after time that they shouldn’t be underestimated.

Game 1 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.