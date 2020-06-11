Photo: Scottie Pippen’s Throwback Thursday Post Is Going Viral

ESPN allowed basketball fans to get a closer look at the career of Michael Jordan with The Last Dance. Although the documentary has come to an end, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is bringing the team back to the forefront with his latest post.

Pippen shared a picture of himself holding up Jordan for Throwback Thursday. It’s an iconic image that perfectly depicts “The Flu Game” from the 1997 NBA Finals.

During the ninth episode of The Last Dance, Jordan admitted that he was dealing with food poison-like symptoms. The night before Game 5 against the Utah Jazz he ate an entire pizza by himself, which was weirdly dropped off to his door by five people.

Jordan’s iconic performance has been remembered for him battling through the flu, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. As you’d expect, Pippen’s post on social media included a pizza emoji.

Check it out:

After the documentary came out, Pippen expressed his displeasure with the way he was shown. Not only did it show his contract holdout at the time, it showed him pulling himself out of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Hopefully this post from Pippen means he’s back on good terms with Jordan.

Either way, it’ll be tough to find a better post on Throwback Thursday than this one here.