Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Posts Message Amid Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, was spotted holding hands with a married NBA player this week.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was spotted holding hands at a mall with the ex-wife of the six-time NBA champion.

This wasn’t the first time Larsa Pippen was rumored to be dating an NBA player. Back in 2019, she was linked to Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. Larsa Pippen denied those rumors, though.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him,” Larsa said on Instagram, as noted by TMZ Sports. “He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

This time, Larsa Pippen hasn’t directly denied the rumors. However, she did post a telling comment on her Instagram Story.

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me until you challenge me,” the 46-year-old reality TV personality shared on Friday, December 4, via her Instagram Stories. “And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me.”

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, has reportedly filed for divorce in the wake of the Larsa Pippen dating rumors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.