Shannon Sharpe Reveals What Former Bulls Player Told Him About Michael Jordan

A closeup of Michael Jordan.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan’s qualities as a teammate were on full display in Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance on Sunday evening.

The former Chicago Bulls star punched Steve Kerr at practice and told flight attendants to not give one player food following a bad game, among other things.

Jordan was particularly hard on former Bulls forward Horace Grant. The former NBA veteran spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with Jordan.

“Horace told me: ‘If you didn’t confront Mike, he would ride you every day, all day, all the time. You had to stand up for yourself. I didn’t have a problem with Mike the player, I had a problem with how he tried to motivate me,’” Sharpe said.

Grant was a first-round pick in the 1987 NBA Draft and was a big part of the team’s first three-peat in the early 1990s.

The former Bulls forward then left Chicago for the Orlando Magic, where he faced Jordan in the 1995 playoffs.

Jordan got emotional when talking about his qualities as a teammate at the end of Episode 7.

“You ask all my teammates. The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t f–king do,” Jordan said.

