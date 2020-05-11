Michael Jordan’s qualities as a teammate were on full display in Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance on Sunday evening.

The former Chicago Bulls star punched Steve Kerr at practice and told flight attendants to not give one player food following a bad game, among other things.

Jordan was particularly hard on former Bulls forward Horace Grant. The former NBA veteran spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with Jordan.

“Horace told me: ‘If you didn’t confront Mike, he would ride you every day, all day, all the time. You had to stand up for yourself. I didn’t have a problem with Mike the player, I had a problem with how he tried to motivate me,’” Sharpe said.

Grant was a first-round pick in the 1987 NBA Draft and was a big part of the team’s first three-peat in the early 1990s.

The former Bulls forward then left Chicago for the Orlando Magic, where he faced Jordan in the 1995 playoffs.

Jordan got emotional when talking about his qualities as a teammate at the end of Episode 7.

“You ask all my teammates. The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t f–king do,” Jordan said.