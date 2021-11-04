Sportico Names The Highest-Paid Athlete Of All-Time

On Thursday, Sportico released a list of the highest-earning athletes of all-time. It came as no surprise to see one name stand alone at the top.

According to Sportico, former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the highest-paid athlete of all-time. After the earnings numbers were adjusted for inflation, the six-time NBA champion came in over half a billion dollars above the next athlete, with a total of $2.62 billion earned.

The Top 10 list of highest-paid athletes contains two basketball players, three golfers, two soccer players, one boxer, one racecar driver and one tennis player. Here’s a look at the complete Top 10:

Michael Jordan – $2.62 billion Tiger Woods – $2.10 billion Arnold Palmer – $1.50 billion Jack Nicklaus – $1.38 billion Cristiano Ronaldo – $1.24 billion Floyd Mayweather – $1.20 billion LeBron James – $1.17 billlion Lionel Messi – $1.14 billion Michael Schumacher – $1.13 billion Roger Federer – $1.12 billion

Michael Jordan Tops All-Time Athlete Earnings List of a Billionaires Dozen https://t.co/EmgrV0vzJv pic.twitter.com/IsFEUKwgCA — Sportico (@Sportico) November 4, 2021

What’s most impressive about Jordan reigning supreme is how he amassed such a humongous earnings number. During his playing days, he made more than $4 million in annual salary just twice and the money from his playing contracts only makes up about 6 percent of his career earnings.

Jordan has made the bulk of his money from his iconic contract with Nike that originally paid him a base salary of $500,000 during his rookie year. Since then, the partnership has blossomed into so much more.

According to Sportico, Nike has paid Jordan more than $1 billion in royalties since he retired for from professional in basketball in 2003. In 2021, almost two decades after the Bulls legend hung up his jersey for good, the shoe company will reportedly pay him another $150 million in royalties.

Combined with licensing and memorabilia earnings and ongoing endorsements in retirement with Nike, Gatorade, Hanes and Upper Deck, the Nike deal helped make Jordan the highest-earning athlete of all-time. Given that he’s still getting paid today, the 58-year-old will only see his net worth increase.

Sportico’s full list of the Top 25 highest-paid athletes of all-time can be found here.