Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan Friendship Breakup

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this November, Charles Barkley opened up about losing his friendship with Michael Jordan.

"I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that's probably the most prominent thing," Barkley said when discussing regrets he has had since joining the broadcasting industry.

Barkley was asked about his relationship with Jordan during an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. He provided additional details on what led to their rift.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him," Barkley told Rooks. "But I’m going to do my job first and foremost. I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that. What I said was, ‘Michael’s got to surround himself with better people. And I worry about him being successful.’ When you're a star - he's the biggest star I've ever been around - everybody around you will tell you what you want to hear. I didn't think he had a good enough supporting cast around him in the front office to be successful."

These comments Barkley is referring to were apparently made 10 years ago. He hasn't spoken to Jordan since.

Basketball fans are torn on this subject. They're not sure if they want to side with Barkley or Jordan.

"So Charles did this for what? True or not didn’t need to be said on national television if that’s your 'best friend.' Media people damaging their personal lives for these Networks," one person tweeted.

"Had no idea they stopped speaking," another fan wrote. "Jordan’s ego is wayyyyyyy too big on the GM/ownership side of things."

Hopefully, Barkley and Jordan can eventually mend their relationship.

Barkley told Rooks he would love to get past the "bulls--t" and reunite with Jordan on the golf course.