Stephen A. Smith Names Frontrunner For NBA MVP

The MVP race is heating up this NBA season, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes a frontrunner has emerged for the award.

On this Friday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith made an argument for Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan being named the MVP of the league.

DeRozan has been sensational in his first season with the Bulls, averaging 28.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Although there is still more work that needs to be done in order for him to win the award, he certainly deserves to be in the conversation.

“Right now nobody, and I do mean no one, can be definitively placed ahead of DeMar DeRozan for league MVP honors,” Smith said. “He is doing his thing.”

Smith isn’t wrong about DeRozan playing on another level right now. What he has been able to accomplish over the past eight games is phenomenal.

Check it out:

DeMar DeRozan over the last 8 Games: 45 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 60% FG

38 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 59% FG

36 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 68% FG

35 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 63% FG

38 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 50% FG

40 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 67% FG

38 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 59% FG

37 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 71% FG pic.twitter.com/AHS96hcDgq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 25, 2022

The fact that DeRozan is playing this well in “the house that MJ built” is another reason why Smith is so impressed with the veteran swingman’s season.

DeRozan will try to strengthen his MVP résumé on Saturday night when the Bulls host the Grizzlies.