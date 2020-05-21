Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Horace Grant’s Michael Jordan Comments

To say that Horace Grant was upset with the way Michael Jordan handled The Last Dance documentary would be an understatement. The former Chicago Bulls forward went as far as to call Jordan a “snitch.”

During an interview with Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Grant said “If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men. Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way.”

Grant didn’t hold back at all, saying that Jordan lied in the documentary. On Thursday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith chimed in on the conversation and responded to Grant’s recent comments.

“I think the players need to understand this: Nobody would give a damn about The Last Dance if Michael Jordan wasn’t the guy speaking about it. If he wasn’t a part of it, then it wouldn’t have mattered,” Smith said. “That’s the reality of the situation. So yes, it might not be a documentary series from a convention perspective, but make no mistake about it, this is from Jordan’s perspective and that’s what matters to the majority of folks.”

My reaction to Horace Grant's comments about Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/yI87vRWchR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 21, 2020

Though it might sound unfair, Smith is absolutely right with this assessment.

At the end of the day, Jordan is seen as this incredible figure in the sports world. Fans want to hear what he has to say more than anyone else from the Chicago Bulls.

The downside to Jordan taking control of the story is that he could alienate himself. Scottie Pippen is reportedly “livid” with how he was portrayed in the series. There could be other former teammates of Jordan that have refused to reveal their true feelings.