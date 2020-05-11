Steve Kerr Finally Settled The Bulls vs. Warriors Debate

The Golden State Warriors had the best regular season of all-time in 2015-16, when they went 73-9, topping the Chicago Bulls’ 72-10 mark in 1996.

Golden State, though, did not win the NBA Finals that year. The Warriors lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

Chicago, meanwhile, did win it all in its historic season. The Bulls followed up their 72-win regular season with a championship, beating the Sonics in the NBA Finals.

So, which team was actually better? That historic Chicago Bulls team or the vaunted Golden State Warriors squad?

Steve Kerr has some major connections to both teams. He’s the Warriors’ head coach, of course, and he played guard for those Bulls teams.

“The best team I’ve ever been a part of,” Kerr said, referring to the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

FYI, Steve Kerr, COACH of the “73” win Warriors just said the 72-10 Chicago Bulls was the best team he’s ever been a part of. Case closed #TheLastDance — Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) May 11, 2020

Were the 1995-96 Bulls better than the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Kevin Durant-Draymond Green Warriors, though?

Kerr did say that Bulls team was the “best team I’ve ever been a part of,” so you would think the Durant-led Warriors would be included in that.

Of course, we’ll never really know who was truly better, but Kerr’s comment is pretty telling.